DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Increases Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 55,804 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $28,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,697,000. BDF Gestion purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,284,000. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,679 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH traded down $7.48 on Friday, reaching $558.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,976,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,283,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $436.38 and a 12-month high of $591.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $521.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $505.02. The stock has a market cap of $514.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $98.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.34%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $597.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $481.00 to $647.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Baird R W raised UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $614.17.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total transaction of $1,624,727.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,812,029.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total value of $1,624,727.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,812,029.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total value of $868,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,507,748.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

