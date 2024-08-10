DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Has $40,000 Stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $180,000.

Shares of FMB stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.58. 124,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,691. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.08 and a fifty-two week high of $52.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.24.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

