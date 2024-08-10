DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02, Zacks reports. DHI Group had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. DHI Group updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

DHI Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of DHX stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.06. 56,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,963. The firm has a market cap of $99.58 million, a P/E ratio of 51.50 and a beta of 1.03. DHI Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of DHI Group in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of DHI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities in the United States. Its solutions include talent profiles; job postings; employer branding; and other services comprising virtual and live career events, sourcing services, and content and data services that provides tailored content to help professionals manage their careers and provide employers insight into recruiting strategies and trends.

