Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Shares Down 2%

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY – Get Free Report) fell 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.08 and last traded at $10.08. 214 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.29.

Deutsche Wohnen Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average of $10.03.

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through Rental, Value-add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Care segment. The Rental segment offers value-enhancing management to residential real estate portfolio. The Value- add segment engages in the core business of letting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.