Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Sets New 12-Month High at $26.74

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.74 and last traded at $26.63, with a volume of 257419 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.88.

Deutsche Telekom Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $133.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.36.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.56 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.04%. Research analysts forecast that Deutsche Telekom AG will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services segments. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

