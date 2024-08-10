Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target to $55.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CG has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their target price on The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.57.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CG

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CG traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.56. 2,071,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,298,930. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The Carlyle Group has a 52 week low of $27.13 and a 52 week high of $50.92.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.73 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 131.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -78.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 127,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $4,631,632.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,123,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,756,883.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,261,559 shares of company stock worth $82,700,460 in the last three months. 27.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tobam acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 506.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 41.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Carlyle Group

(Get Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.