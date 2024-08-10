Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Price Target to $44.00

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BAM. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $44.50 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.46.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of BAM stock remained flat at $39.63 during trading hours on Thursday. 977,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,338,058. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.13. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $44.38. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.57.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 49.36% and a return on equity of 98.98%. The firm had revenue of $884.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Asset Management

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Partners Value Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Partners Value Investments L.P. now owns 30,807,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,237,556,000 after acquiring an additional 280,098 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,562,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $986,656,000 after buying an additional 2,241,372 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 8.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 13,552,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,823,000 after buying an additional 1,066,015 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,314,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501,410 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,760,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,153,000 after acquiring an additional 186,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

