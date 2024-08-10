DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Purchased by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 6,198 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ XRAY traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.13. 2,868,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,190,459. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -54.84, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $39.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.61 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.86% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -145.45%.

Insider Activity at DENTSPLY SIRONA

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 3,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.95 per share, with a total value of $99,977.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 58,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,631,553.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on XRAY shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.44.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

