Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) PT Raised to C$62.00

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Free Report) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

DFY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. CIBC lowered Definity Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Definity Financial from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Definity Financial from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$52.70.

Shares of TSE:DFY traded up C$0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$49.34. The stock had a trading volume of 44,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,936. The company has a market cap of C$5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$45.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$44.20. The company has a current ratio of 7.68, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. Definity Financial has a 1 year low of C$35.48 and a 1 year high of C$50.23.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C($0.07). Definity Financial had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of C$991.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1 billion. Research analysts expect that Definity Financial will post 2.920143 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.34%.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products, which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Definity Insurance and Economical brand name.

