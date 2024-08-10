DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Given New $175.00 Price Target at UBS Group

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $169.00 to $175.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DVA. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of DaVita from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of DaVita from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered DaVita from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $154.00.

DaVita Stock Performance

DVA stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $140.24. The company had a trading volume of 581,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,787. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.87. DaVita has a one year low of $71.51 and a one year high of $147.93.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. DaVita had a return on equity of 70.82% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that DaVita will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of DaVita

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in DaVita by 58.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the second quarter worth $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in DaVita by 90.6% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in DaVita in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

