Daiwa Capital Markets Upgrades ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) to “Outperform”

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

ARM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ARM from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC lowered ARM from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BNP Paribas lowered ARM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ARM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARM traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $117.00. 6,421,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,855,710. ARM has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $188.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.07.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. ARM had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ARM will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ARM during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,463,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of ARM by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,501,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ARM by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 14,821 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARM in the 4th quarter worth $402,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ARM by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

