DA Davidson Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Palantir Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.17. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Palantir Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PLTR. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR traded up $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $30.01. 88,131,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,651,148. The company has a market capitalization of $66.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.17, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.71. Palantir Technologies has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $30.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.97 and a 200-day moving average of $23.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 15,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 21.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.7% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 11,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $80,611.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,089.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $2,642,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 298,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,749,632.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,050 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $80,611.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,089.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,396 shares of company stock worth $4,389,707 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

