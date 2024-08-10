Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) EVP Fady Ibraham Malik Sells 7,300 Shares

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,300 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total value of $392,083.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,536,721.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Fady Ibraham Malik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,300 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $416,246.00.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,300 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $408,070.00.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,300 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $392,156.00.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,788 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $413,075.52.

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $55.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.93. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.98 and a 1 year high of $110.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.34) EPS. Analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 35,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Cytokinetics by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Cytokinetics by 4.7% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Cytokinetics by 94.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cytokinetics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CYTK. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Cytokinetics from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Cytokinetics from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Cytokinetics from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.06.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

