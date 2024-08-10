Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05), Zacks reports. Cytek Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $46.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Cytek Biosciences updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Cytek Biosciences Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of CTKB traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.22. 621,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,757. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.61. The stock has a market cap of $685.25 million, a PE ratio of -58.00 and a beta of 1.33. Cytek Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $9.87.

Get Cytek Biosciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Cytek Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system that leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis; aurora CS systems; amnis imagestream imaging flow cytometers; guava muse cell analyzers; guava easycyte flow cytometers; and orion reagent cocktail preparation systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cytek Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytek Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.