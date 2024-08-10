CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Argus dropped their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered CVS Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.19.

Get CVS Health alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CVS

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,345,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,546,901. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $52.77 and a twelve month high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.37. The company has a market capitalization of $71.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.52.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVS Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. USA Financial Formulas grew its stake in CVS Health by 573.2% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. First Community Trust NA increased its holdings in CVS Health by 116.2% during the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Steph & Co. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 192.0% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CVS Health

(Get Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.