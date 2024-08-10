Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 814,447 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 135% from the previous session’s volume of 345,996 shares.The stock last traded at $45.10 and had previously closed at $54.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on CUBI shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $56.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $76.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Hovde Group downgraded Customers Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.50.

Customers Bancorp Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.99. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $198.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Customers Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Customers Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUBI. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

