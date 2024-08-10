Cullinan Therapeutics’ (CGEM) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wedbush currently has a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

CGEM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jonestrading increased their target price on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cullinan Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.00.

Cullinan Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CGEM traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.77. 1,216,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,584. Cullinan Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $30.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day moving average of $19.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.52 million, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of -0.12.

Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts predict that Cullinan Therapeutics will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cullinan Therapeutics

In related news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $130,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,023,972.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Cullinan Therapeutics by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,281,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,436,000 after acquiring an additional 390,505 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its stake in Cullinan Therapeutics by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 529,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 91,132 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Cullinan Therapeutics by 31.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 421,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after acquiring an additional 100,608 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cullinan Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,057,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cullinan Therapeutics by 46.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 43,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Therapeutics Company Profile

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

