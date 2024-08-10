Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

CYRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $17.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Cryoport from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

CYRX opened at $8.23 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.14. Cryoport has a 12-month low of $5.32 and a 12-month high of $20.10. The company has a market cap of $405.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 10.73, a quick ratio of 10.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($1.25). The business had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.65 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 50.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.19%. Cryoport’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. Research analysts predict that Cryoport will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cryoport news, insider Edward J. Zecchini sold 3,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $46,032.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,051 shares in the company, valued at $802,881.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cryoport news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 8,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $108,688.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward J. Zecchini sold 3,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $46,032.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,881.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,715 shares of company stock worth $188,224 over the last quarter. 10.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYRX. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its position in Cryoport by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,464,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,659,000 after buying an additional 807,340 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Cryoport by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,992,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,870,000 after purchasing an additional 636,395 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,477,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,211,000 after purchasing an additional 511,064 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Cryoport during the first quarter valued at about $7,800,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,642,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,446,000 after purchasing an additional 378,340 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

