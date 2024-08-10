crvUSD Trading Up 0.2% Over Last Week (CRVUSD)

crvUSD (CRVUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. In the last week, crvUSD has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One crvUSD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. crvUSD has a total market cap of $99.09 million and approximately $29.64 million worth of crvUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About crvUSD

crvUSD’s total supply is 100,754,331 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,254,828 tokens. crvUSD’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance. The official website for crvUSD is www.curve.fi.

Buying and Selling crvUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “crvUSD (CRVUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. crvUSD has a current supply of 105,764,809.51701087. The last known price of crvUSD is 0.99814421 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 136 active market(s) with $21,627,098.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.curve.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as crvUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire crvUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy crvUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

