CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading 2.8% Higher

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) shot up 2.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $238.24 and last traded at $237.15. 1,385,362 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 5,408,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $230.67.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRWD. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Guggenheim cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.61.

The firm has a market capitalization of $58.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 454.53, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $332.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $322.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.82 million. On average, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total transaction of $1,485,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,091 shares in the company, valued at $67,985,350.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.10, for a total transaction of $3,949,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,557,956.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total transaction of $1,485,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 183,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,985,350.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 147,643 shares of company stock worth $54,992,604. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

