Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) PT Lowered to $19.00

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Barrington Research from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.35% from the company’s previous close. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CCRN. Truist Financial raised their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

CCRN traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $15.28. 341,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,429. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52 week low of $12.87 and a 52 week high of $26.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.35 million, a PE ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.83.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $339.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Cynthia Ann Grieco sold 1,945 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total value of $33,473.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,882.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cross Country Healthcare news, insider Phillip Lyn Noe sold 9,646 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $136,876.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,198.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cynthia Ann Grieco sold 1,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total transaction of $33,473.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,882.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,077 shares of company stock valued at $608,946. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 0.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 9.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company's Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

