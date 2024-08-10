Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Receives Buy Rating from TD Securities

TD Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$6.00 price target on the stock.

Crew Energy Stock Down 2.3 %

TSE:CR traded down C$0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$3.90. 196,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,572. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07. Crew Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$3.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.61. The firm has a market cap of C$612.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.66.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.04). Crew Energy had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of C$84.44 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crew Energy will post 0.3776042 earnings per share for the current year.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company's principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Monias and Tower located in the northeast British Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.