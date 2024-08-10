CRA Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)

CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSMO. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 143,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 19,365 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 70,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 21,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 9,669 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $606,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.89. 141,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,148. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.80. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.54 and a 52-week high of $24.98.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

