CRA Financial Services LLC Has $241,000 Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

CRA Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 26,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 10,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 25,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $1,656,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 827,377 shares in the company, valued at $54,822,000.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 67,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $4,387,502.46. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 60,619,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,946,927,245.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,656,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 827,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,822,000.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 247,271 shares of company stock worth $17,567,508. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.41. 4,255,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,392,225. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 26.30%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

