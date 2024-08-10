CRA Financial Services LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 970.8% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.93. 567,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,091. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $85.24 and a 1 year high of $115.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.94.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

