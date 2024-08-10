CPPGroup (LON:CPP) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $163.79

CPPGroup Plc (LON:CPP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 163.79 ($2.09) and traded as low as GBX 150.50 ($1.92). CPPGroup shares last traded at GBX 150.50 ($1.92), with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

CPPGroup Trading Up 3.1 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 164.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 163.66. The company has a market cap of £13.36 million, a PE ratio of -148.98 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.15.

Get CPPGroup alerts:

Insider Transactions at CPPGroup

In other news, insider Jeremy Miller bought 15,150 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.11) per share, for a total transaction of £24,997.50 ($31,945.69). In other CPPGroup news, insider Simon Pyper sold 51,686 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.11), for a total transaction of £85,281.90 ($108,986.45). 44.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CPPGroup

CPPGroup Plc engages in the provision of assistance products and services in the United Kingdom, India, Spain, Turkey, and internationally. The company provides its services for card and ATM protection; parametric flight disruption and lost luggage; livCare and mobile doctor services; phone and gadget insurance; dark web monitoring, identity protection, and mobile payments protection; extended warranty; and home emergency, as well as business process management services.

Featured Stories

