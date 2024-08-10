Cosmos (ATOM) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.05 Billion

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 10th. During the last week, Cosmos has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and $70.49 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.24 or 0.00008597 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00035601 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00006879 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00012188 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004502 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000555 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

