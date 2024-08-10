Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Corpay had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 36.97%. The company had revenue of $975.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.85 earnings per share. Corpay’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Corpay Stock Performance

NYSE CPAY traded down $2.29 on Friday, reaching $284.04. 474,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,703. The business has a 50 day moving average of $273.01. The stock has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Corpay has a fifty-two week low of $220.39 and a fifty-two week high of $319.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Corpay from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Corpay from $331.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Corpay in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Corpay from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Corpay from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corpay has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.33.

Corpay Company Profile

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

