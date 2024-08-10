Cormark Weighs in on IAMGOLD Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) – Cormark dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for IAMGOLD in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share.
IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $338.90 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.
IAMGOLD Stock Performance
Shares of IAG opened at $4.27 on Thursday. IAMGOLD has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $4.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.55.
Institutional Trading of IAMGOLD
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,375,017 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,356,000 after purchasing an additional 363,051 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 2,727,065 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,898,000 after acquiring an additional 885,697 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,972,000. 47.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About IAMGOLD
IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.
