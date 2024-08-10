Cormark Weighs in on IAMGOLD Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) – Cormark dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for IAMGOLD in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $338.90 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IAG. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.80 to $4.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.02.

Shares of IAG opened at $4.27 on Thursday. IAMGOLD has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $4.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,375,017 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,356,000 after purchasing an additional 363,051 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 2,727,065 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,898,000 after acquiring an additional 885,697 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,972,000. 47.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

