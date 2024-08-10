CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.20), Zacks reports. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $490.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. CoreCivic updated its FY24 guidance to $1.48 to $1.56 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.480-1.560 EPS.

CoreCivic Stock Down 1.8 %

CXW traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.44. 1,145,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,243. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.45. CoreCivic has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $16.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.87.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CXW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Noble Financial lowered shares of CoreCivic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Thursday.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David Garfinkle sold 19,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $302,082.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 361,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,489,513.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,380 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,573.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Garfinkle sold 19,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $302,082.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 361,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,489,513.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.