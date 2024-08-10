ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CNVVY. UBS Group upgraded ConvaTec Group to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays upgraded ConvaTec Group to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Strong Buy and a consensus price target of $290.00.

ConvaTec Group Price Performance

ConvaTec Group Cuts Dividend

OTCMKTS CNVVY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.78. The stock had a trading volume of 5,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,569. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.57 and a 200 day moving average of $13.01. ConvaTec Group has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $15.40.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.0584 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of medical products, services, and technologies in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.

