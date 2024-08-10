ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on CNVVY. UBS Group upgraded ConvaTec Group to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays upgraded ConvaTec Group to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Strong Buy and a consensus price target of $290.00.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ConvaTec Group
ConvaTec Group Price Performance
ConvaTec Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.0584 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.
ConvaTec Group Company Profile
ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of medical products, services, and technologies in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ConvaTec Group
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.