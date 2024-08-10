CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.68 EPS

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.68, Briefing.com reports. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 39.24%. The firm had revenue of $501.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.94 EPS.

CONSOL Energy Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of CONSOL Energy stock traded up $3.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.08. 378,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,406. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.47. CONSOL Energy has a 1 year low of $75.43 and a 1 year high of $114.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.79 and its 200 day moving average is $91.00.

Insider Activity at CONSOL Energy

In other CONSOL Energy news, CEO James A. Brock sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total value of $169,235.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,710,430.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James A. Brock sold 5,400 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $530,334.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 532,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,256,264.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Brock sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total transaction of $169,235.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,710,430.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

Further Reading

