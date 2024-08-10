ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Given New $151.00 Price Target at UBS Group

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $159.00 to $151.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on COP. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and issued a $159.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $143.53.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:COP traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $108.61. The stock had a trading volume of 5,776,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,712,622. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $102.27 and a 52 week high of $135.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.81 and its 200 day moving average is $117.00. The company has a market cap of $127.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 18.18%. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth about $13,468,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,697 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 26,083 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,594,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,601 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.