Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFRZ) Trading Down 7.7%

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFRZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.40 and last traded at $17.79. 1,716 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 2,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.27.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.85 and a 200 day moving average of $16.71.

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

