Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Major Shareholder Buys $6,732,000.00 in Stock

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Star Exploration Corp Blue acquired 825,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.16 per share, for a total transaction of $6,732,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 195,646,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,474,860.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Star Exploration Corp Blue also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 7th, Star Exploration Corp Blue purchased 825,868 shares of Comstock Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.82 per share, for a total transaction of $7,284,155.76.

Shares of CRK opened at $9.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 44.34 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $13.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.53 and its 200-day moving average is $9.59.

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $246.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.02 million. Comstock Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 428.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Comstock Resources by 2,161.0% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

