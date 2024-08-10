Compound Trading 17.8% Lower This Week (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Compound has a market cap of $350.40 million and $36.41 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can now be bought for $41.83 or 0.00068273 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Compound has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00016766 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00008303 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000116 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,377,738 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compoundlabs.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,376,972.69062005 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 40.0946257 USD and is up 2.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 508 active market(s) with $32,057,573.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compoundlabs.xyz/.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars.

