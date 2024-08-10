Compass Therapeutics’ (CMPX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of CMPX stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.09. 578,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,732. Compass Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $2.66. The company has a market cap of $149.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.46.
Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts predict that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.
Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.
