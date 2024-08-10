Commerce Bancshares, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Commerce Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.79 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.07 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

CBSH traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.45. 299,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,301. Commerce Bancshares has a 1 year low of $40.91 and a 1 year high of $65.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.87.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $414.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.88 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 23.62%. Commerce Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 156.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2,864.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 93.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Commerce Bancshares news, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 3,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $245,726.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,293 shares in the company, valued at $3,256,471.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 3,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $245,726.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,293 shares in the company, valued at $3,256,471.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 5,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $343,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,815,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,781 shares of company stock valued at $2,884,002 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.08%.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Featured Articles

