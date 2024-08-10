Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Sold by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,434 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 454.3% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 40,556 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $10,752,000 after purchasing an additional 33,240 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 231,660 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $61,418,000 after purchasing an additional 85,573 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 14,793 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 7,148 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,165 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 9,564 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coinbase Global news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 194,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,428,243. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 194,971 shares in the company, valued at $45,428,243. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 15,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.28, for a total value of $3,727,982.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,287.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 242,221 shares of company stock valued at $52,617,808. Corporate insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

NASDAQ COIN traded up $3.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $196.29. The stock had a trading volume of 5,255,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,195,046. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.32. The company has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 3.40. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.63 and a 52-week high of $283.48.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 31.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on COIN. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.38.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

