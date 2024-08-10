Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Coffee Stock Up 2.7 %

Coffee stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.12. 16,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,873. Coffee has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.59.

Institutional Trading of Coffee

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Coffee stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 324,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.68% of Coffee worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Coffee

Coffee Holding Co, Inc engages in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing, and distributing roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. It offers wholesale green coffee products, including unroasted raw beans that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators; and roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes.

