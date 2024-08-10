Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Issues Earnings Results

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $222.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Coeur Mining Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CDE traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.44. The stock had a trading volume of 5,144,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,203,084. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Coeur Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.82.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDE has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Coeur Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Coeur Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $5.75 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price (up from $7.25) on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.44.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.