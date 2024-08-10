Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on YOU. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on YOU

Clear Secure Stock Performance

Shares of YOU stock traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $25.85. 2,451,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,523,698. Clear Secure has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $25.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.16 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.12.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Clear Secure had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $186.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Clear Secure will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Clear Secure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $165,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,732.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $165,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,732.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dennis W. Liu sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $37,545.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,581.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Clear Secure

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 10,535.4% in the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 968.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 6,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.