Claymore CEF GS Connect ETN (NYSEARCA:GSCE) Trading Down 1%

Claymore CEF GS Connect ETN (NYSEARCA:GSCE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $47.57 and last traded at $47.70. 14,515 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,461% from the average session volume of 930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.20.

Claymore CEF GS Connect ETN Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.30.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Claymore CEF GS Connect ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Claymore CEF GS Connect ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.