Clarius Group LLC Trims Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Clarius Group LLC reduced its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,101 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 31.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 21.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 7.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 30.4% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 970 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DVN traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $44.92. 6,233,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,289,958. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $40.47 and a 1-year high of $55.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.07.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.13.

View Our Latest Report on DVN

About Devon Energy

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.