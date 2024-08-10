Clarius Group LLC Sells 447 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Clarius Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.45.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.81 per share, with a total value of $55,226.39. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,510.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FIS traded up $1.16 on Friday, reaching $77.59. 2,576,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,137,733. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $78.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

