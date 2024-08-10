City Holding Co. Raises Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 60,650 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,182 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $2,056,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,503 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 11,304,304 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $495,694,000 after purchasing an additional 368,685 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.08. 13,999,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,505,949. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $153.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. Comcast’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Comcast

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.