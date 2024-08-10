City Holding Co. Has $170,000 Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

City Holding Co. reduced its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,844 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BK. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,754,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $424,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 222,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,596,000 after acquiring an additional 40,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 13,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.86.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $961,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,150,652.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

NYSE:BK traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.78. 3,460,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,863,601. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $39.66 and a one year high of $65.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 43.52%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

