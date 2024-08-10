City Holding Co. Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

City Holding Co. raised its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,097 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 867 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 335 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 225 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Baird R W upgraded The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.64.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 0.3 %

CI stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $336.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 969,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,063. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $335.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $339.59. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $253.95 and a twelve month high of $365.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.52.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $60.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.4 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Elder Granger sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.08, for a total transaction of $338,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,635.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total transaction of $1,654,322.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,773,834.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.08, for a total value of $338,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,635.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,988 shares of company stock valued at $7,975,726 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

