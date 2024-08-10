City Holding Co. Grows Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 303.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NCLH. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,049,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,285,000 after buying an additional 26,676,150 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 120.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,498,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,889,000 after purchasing an additional 12,313,426 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,243,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,105,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 357.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,067,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,386,000 after purchasing an additional 833,850 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, Director Zillah Byng-Thorne bought 13,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $220,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,440. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NCLH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.38.

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Up 1.4 %

Norwegian Cruise Line stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.74. 10,863,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,078,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.69. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $21.73.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 105.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Articles

