City Holding Co. Acquires 4,146 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 126,420,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,154 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,753,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279,281 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 78,087,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,950 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,460,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,878,000 after acquiring an additional 625,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 40,170,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,155,000 after acquiring an additional 965,155 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.90. 6,351,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,295,361. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.44. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $51.68. The company has a market cap of $128.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.